EEOC Hits Colo. Nursing Facility With Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has hit a Colorado senior nursing facility with a graphic complaint accusing it of standing by while female employees experienced groping, flashing and other sexual harassment by its clients, and then firing a worker for complaining about the situation. In a suit filed Thursday in Colorado federal court, the EEOC said that SSC Montrose San Juan Operating Co. LLC, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC and SavaSeniorCare LLC subjected the workers at the San Juan Living Center to severe and pervasive sexual harassment. According to the agency, the female employees had to regularly deal with unwelcome sexual...

