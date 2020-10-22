TV Writer Sues Disney Over 'Muppet Babies' Reboot

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Former "Muppet Babies" television show writer Jeffrey Scott sued the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday in California federal court, alleging that the network's reboot of the show did not compensate Scott for his ideas and used them without his consent. Scott created and registered a copyright in the 1980s for his "Muppet Babies" "production bible," which contained key ideas, inspiration and foundation for the show. In exchange for use of his bible, Marvel Productions Ltd. paid Scott a fixed sum per script, royalties and issued him rights to write new episodes for future shows. Though Marvel kept up its end of...

