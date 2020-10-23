Cellnex To Invest €800M For Stake In Telecom Tower Network

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Spanish wireless telecommunications company Cellnex Telecom has linked up with French mobile operator Iliad Group on Friday to invest €800 million (around $949 million) in a company that will operate 7,000 wireless towers in Poland, as Cellnex continues fortifying its infrastructure footprint. Barcelona, Spain-based Cellnex Telecom SA said it will use available cash to purchase a 60% controlling stake in the company that will run Polish telecom company Play's tower network, in a deal set to close by the second quarter of 2021. Iliad previously launched a takeover bid for Play in September, which is poised to close in November....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS