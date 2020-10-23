AIG Drops $400M Refund Claim In Tax Shelter Dispute, US Says

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Insurance giant American International Group has agreed to settle a long-running tax shelter dispute with the IRS by dropping its claim to over $400 million in tax refunds from 1997 and paying a 10% penalty, the U.S. announced Friday. AIG's settlement with the U.S. disallows all foreign tax credits the company claimed in connection with the seven cross-border transactions for the 1997 tax year and all subsequent tax years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) AIG will be allowed to retain some income expense deductions related to the tax shelter transactions and will be allowed to remove some amounts related to the transactions from...

