DC Judge Pauses AFL-CIO's Challenge To NLRB Election Rule

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday paused the AFL-CIO's challenge to revisions the National Labor Relations Board made to union election rules because the outcome of a closely watched appeal concerning a separate set of changes could affect how the litigation proceeds. The short order issued by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell paused the case pending the D.C. Circuit's ruling on an appeal of a decision in a separate case that blocked the NLRB from implementing rules that slowed down the timeline for union elections. The NLRB has argued that both the challenge under appeal and the case before Judge...

