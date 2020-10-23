GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A judge preliminarily approved Alphabet's deal to spend $310 million on diversity and inclusion initiatives to settle derivative shareholder suits, and Michigan's governor signed a bill that grants employers immunity from lawsuits filed by workers or customers who contract the coronavirus — as long as they are following safety laws. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Judge Approves Alphabet's Deal to Boost Diversity A California judge on Thursday preliminarily approved Alphabet Inc.'s deal to spend $310 million on diversity and inclusion initiatives to settle derivative shareholder suits accusing Google's parent of covering up...

