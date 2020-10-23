NLRB Must 'Explain' Separate Bargaining Units, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the National Labor Relations Board can't ignore precedent that cuts against a decision allowing a Chicago hotel's staff to form separate bargaining units, telling the labor board it has to do a better job explaining its rationale. A three-judge panel refused to enforce the NLRB's decision to certify Davidson Hotel Company's housekeeping workers as a bargaining unit separate from its food and beverage staff. It found that the board improperly skated over the regional director's previous denial of a union's request to certify one unit that included the same employees who were later split into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS