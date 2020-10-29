Barnes & Thornburg Adds 3 IP Partners In Chicago, Dallas

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has hired two new partners in Chicago and one to join its office in Dallas, the latest in a series of partner additions this year as the firm seeks to bolster its IP practice. John A. Cullis and Lawrence E. "Lee" James have both joined the firm's Chicago office as partners from Reed Smith LLP, while also hiring Robert E. Browne from Reed Smith as of counsel. In Dallas, the firm brought on Matthew S. Gibson as an intellectual property partner, where he'll bring his background of serving clients in the life science industry. Cullis and James...

