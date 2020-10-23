Former XFL Commish Seeks To Restart Suit Against McMahon

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Ousted XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is asking a Connecticut federal judge to allow him to restart his $24 million breach of contract suit against the pro football league's former owner Vince McMahon, now that the league has been sold out of bankruptcy to a group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In a Tuesday court filing, Luck said that with the sale now two months in the past, the bankruptcy court stay pausing suits against XFL parent Alpha Entertainment LLC has expired, meaning he is now free to follow a ruling from U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden that he needs...

