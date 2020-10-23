L'Oreal Gets Win In Ex-Patent Atty's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Friday threw out a whistleblower lawsuit brought by a former L'Oreal USA Inc. patent attorney, who had claimed the company fired him for objecting to a quota for patent filings. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton said Stephen Trzaska's suit against the cosmetics giant did not meet the standard in New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act because he neither filed any frivolous patents himself nor knew of other attorneys who did so as a result of the alleged quota at L'Oreal. "Because plaintiff and his colleagues were never required, directed or forced to submit baseless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS