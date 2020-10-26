10th Circ. Backs Toss Of White Ex-Cox Salesman's Bias Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has refused to revive a lawsuit from a fired, white Cox Communications salesman who said younger, nonwhite workers got handed better opportunities, saying he essentially conceded that he was fired for poor performance by failing to respond to Cox's bid to have the suit thrown out. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed an Oklahoma federal court's decision to toss Mark Anthony Palzer's lawsuit alleging bias and retaliatory discharge under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Age Discrimination Act. "By failing to timely respond to the [motion for summary judgment], Palzer confessed the facts set forth...

