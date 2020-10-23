Trump Moves To Clear Sudan Of Terrorism Designation

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The White House announced plans to remove Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism on Friday in a statement that coincided with a U.S.-brokered rapprochement between the East African state and Israel. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlighted a $335 million payment from Khartoum to compensate victims of terror in her statement confirming the government's decision to rescind the designation after 27 years. If approved by Congress, the delisting will restore Sudan's sovereign immunity protections. "Today represents a momentous step forward in the United States-Sudan bilateral relationship and marks a pivotal turning point for Sudan, allowing for a new future...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS