Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Gibson, Hunton

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, ConocoPhillips inks a $13 billion merger with Concho Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources buys Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion, and real-estate firm Pretium acquires Front Yard for $2.4 billion. ConocoPhillips' $13B Concho Merger ConocoPhillips, counseled by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, has agreed to combine with Sullivan & Cromwell-guided Concho Resources in a $13 billion deal that stands to form a single Texas-based energy giant with an enterprise value of about $60 billion, the companies said Monday. The Wachtell team includes tax partners Jodi J. Schwartz and Rachel B. Reisberg. The Sullivan & Cromwell LLP team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS