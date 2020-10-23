Domino's Still On Hook For $9M For Driver-Caused Crash

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday affirmed a $9 million verdict in a suit accusing a Domino's Pizza LLC driver of causing the death of a former firefighter and paramedic after a 2011 crash, saying there was sufficient evidence the company had day-to-day control over the driver's franchise. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fifth District voted 2-1 in a per curiam decision to uphold an Orange County jury's June 2019 verdict finding that Domino's was liable for the actions of delivery driver Jeffrey Kidd, who was waiting to turn at an intersection and pulled out in front of...

