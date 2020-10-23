Med Mal Atty Suspended Following Federal Extortion Charge

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Baltimore medical malpractice attorney Stephen L. Snyder agreed Friday to be temporarily suspended from practicing law after he was charged by federal prosecutors with trying to extort $25 million from the University of Maryland Medical System. Ahead of Snyder being stricken from the register of attorneys on March 31, he will enter into a monitoring agreement and inform his current clients of the charges against him, the Maryland Court of Appeals ordered. The Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland will in return suspend its disciplinary proceeding against Snyder, pending the resolution of the criminal charges. Prosecutors allege Snyder threatened the University of...

