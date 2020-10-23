Southwest Must Face Suit From Worker Fired Over Rap Song

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina magistrate judge has refused to let Southwest Airlines off the hook in a Black ex-employee's suit alleging he was wrongly fired over a music video he made of a song containing the n-word, finding the termination could have been motivated by bias. In her order Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore denied Southwest Airlines' motion for summary judgment on Raymond Price's wrongful termination allegations but gave the company a win on the former employee's intentional infliction of emotional distress claim. Judge Westmore said there were genuine questions as to whether Southwest Airlines really believed Price violated company...

