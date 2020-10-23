Samsung Sued Over Exploding E-Cigarette Battery

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man injured when an electronic cigarette exploded in his pocket filed suit in Massachusetts federal court Friday against Samsung to hold the company responsible for manufacturing an "unreasonably dangerous" battery for the defective device. Robert Murray, a 39-year-old from Somerset, Massachusetts, named Samsung SDI America, Samsung SCI Co. Ltd. and retailer Sunshine Vape LLC in his suit that claims the South Korea technology giant carelessly passed off a faulty battery as safe for consumers. The case also alleges violations of Massachusetts consumer protection laws. "The explosion and the plaintiff's resulting injuries were caused by the defective Samsung battery, as...

