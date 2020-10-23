Ethereum Developer Wants N. Korea Sanctions Charge Tossed

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A developer for blockchain platform Ethereum urged a New York federal judge Thursday to drop the "fatally flawed" criminal case against him that claims he broke the law by helping North Korea try to circumvent U.S. sanctions using cryptocurrency. Virgil Griffith attended the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference in North Korea in April, where he spoke about using cryptocurrency to circumvent U.S. economic sanctions, prosecutors said. Thursday's motion to dismiss said the four-page indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act doesn't meet Fifth and Sixth Amendment specificity requirements to give Griffith adequate notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS