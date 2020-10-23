NLRB Chair To Seek Opinion From DOJ On Recusal Rules

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring told Democratic lawmakers Friday that the agency will ask a Justice Department office that gives legal advice to the executive branch to weigh in on its policy that board members don't have to follow recusal recommendations from ethics officials. Ring's decision to seek a formal opinion from the the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee pressed him for months to withdraw the guidelines the board published in November that said members do not need to automatically follow recusal...

