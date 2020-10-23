FAA, Air Traffic Controllers Settle 15-Year-Old Age Bias Case

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has brokered a tentative deal to end a lawsuit filed in 2005 by hundreds of older former flight service controllers who said the agency's decision to eliminate their jobs stemmed from age bias. The two sides advised a D.C. federal court in a short case filing Thursday that they've "reached an agreement in principle that they expect will resolve, or otherwise dispose of, all claims pending before the court," and added that their legal teams are hard at work trying to finalize the negotiations. They promised to update the court on their progress by Dec. 3. An...

