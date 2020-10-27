Dickinson Wright, Others, Hit With Suit Over Stock Sale

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC, some of its former attorneys and two other legal services firms were hit with a malpractice suit in Maryland federal court over a stock sale by an engineering and construction consulting company that allegedly had mistakes in its core documents. Maryland-based Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates Inc. sued Dickinson Wright and others on Friday over a mistake in the 2012 Employee Stock Ownership Plan sale of the majority of its shares from its founders to its employees, an incident that allegedly initially cost the business at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. In addition to Dickinson Wright, the suit names...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS