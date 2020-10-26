Insurer Fights Coverage of Electric Co.'s $1M Injury Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An Oryx Midstream insurer says in a new lawsuit an electrical contractor hired for work at an Oryx oil and gas facility in West Texas is responsible for defending the company against a $1 million lawsuit over a worker who was severely burned there. Scottsdale Insurance Co., which issued policies covering Oryx Midstream Services LLC entities, says it's not required to defend the company against claims Oryx didn't maintain a safe workspace or adequately train employees on safety. That responsibility lies with subcontractor Coonrod Electric Co. LLC and any insurance policies held by Coonrod, Scottsdale said Friday in a Texas federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS