DaVita Inks $50M Deal To End Private Insurance Push Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:39 PM EDT) -- DaVita Inc. shareholders asked a Delaware federal judge Friday to approve a $50 million deal with the kidney dialysis company's executives that would end a derivative action accusing DaVita of facilitating an illicit scheme to push dialysis patients out of government-backed health insurance. In addition to the cash payout from the directors and officers insurance, the shareholders would score reforms to an array of procedural and structural governance measures, they said in their bid for preliminary approval of the settlement. The reforms are designed to address the concerns raised in the action, including "refreshment of the board and promotion of director...

