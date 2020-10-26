Insurer Gets Quick Win For Coverage Suit Against Atty

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge said an insurance company was not on the hook to defend or indemnify Bredahl & Associates PC in a legal malpractice suit, finding that the attorney should have known of the suit coming against him before he renewed the policy. U.S. District Judge Peter D. Welte said Friday that there is no doubt that Jeff A. Bredahl, owner of Bredahl & Associates, was aware of the possibility of legal malpractice claims against him due to his own actions before he renewed coverage with ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Co. The policy unambiguously bars coverage, and ALPS...

