SEC Eyes Win In $5M Suit After Fake Heir Cops To Fraud

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged a federal judge to grant it an early win in its $5 million fraud suit against a con man who faked being a hedge fund manager and the heir to the Genovese Drug Stores family fortune, arguing that his guilty plea in a parallel criminal suit by the Department of Justice was the final nail in the coffin. According to the motion filed Friday in New York federal court, Nicholas J. Genovese tanked any opportunity to escape the civil suit accusing him of duping at least six "unsuspecting investors" out of $5.32 million...

