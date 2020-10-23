McDonald's Calls Black Franchisees' Racial Bias Suit 'Illogical'

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A putative class action accusing McDonald's of systematic discrimination against Black former franchise owners is illogical, largely time-barred, and based on speculation, the fast-food giant said in an Illinois federal court dismissal bid Friday. McDonald's Corp. says that the complaint, filed in August by more than four dozen Black former franchise owners, makes no sense because the company would be hurt financially if the businesses failed. "But what is extraordinary about this argument — perhaps because of the inherent flaw in their essential theory of the case — is that the plaintiffs' accusations are grounded almost entirely on speculation, 'information and...

