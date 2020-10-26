Chinese Cos. Drop Immunity Appeal In CRT Price-Fixing Suits

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A pair of Chinese electronics companies have summarily dropped their Ninth Circuit appeal seeking to duck multidistrict litigation alleging a conspiracy to fix the price of cathode ray tubes, sending the spat back to district court without an answer on their immunity as arms of the Beijing government. Irico Group Corp. and Irico Display Devices Co. Ltd. on Friday filed a two-sentence motion moving to drop their appeal and stating that direct and indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes, an important component for older televisions and computers, don't oppose the case's return to district court. An attorney for the companies confirmed...

