1st Circ. Backs 4-Year Sentence Of Insys Opioid 'Drug Pusher'

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has upheld the conviction of a New Hampshire physician assistant found guilty of accepting kickbacks from Insys in exchange for prescribing the company's synthetic opioid Subsys as part of Insys' massive kickback scheme. Christopher Clough can't avoid his four-year sentence for accepting nearly $50,000 a week to give lectures to often-empty audiences in exchange for prescribing the powerful fentanyl-based painkiller Subsys to his patients, many of whom became addicted, the First Circuit panel said Friday. A reasonable jury could have concluded that Clough conspired with Insys to defraud the federal government by willfully entering into an agreement with...

