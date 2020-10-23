Brand Battles: Amazon Fights Salesforce Unit's 'Prime' TM

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Amazon is seeking to cancel a Salesforce subsidiary's "Twin Prime" registration so that it can secure a "Prime" trademark for photo-sharing services — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know. Primed to Fight Amazon Technologies Inc. went to the board Oct. 20 to cancel a trademark registration held by mobile data startup Twin Prime Inc., saying the name hasn't been used in at least three years. Twin Prime, which owns a registration for mobile data delivery services, was reportedly acquired by Salesforce in late 2016...

