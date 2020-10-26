Consultant Says Vape Biz, Atty Are Source Of Investors' Woes

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A franchise consulting firm wants out of a fraud lawsuit filed in Florida federal court by a pair of investors in what was supposed to be a national vape shop franchise, arguing that it was the company and its attorney that misled the investors, not the consultant. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, DCV Franchise Group said the misinformation came from the franchise disclosure document, or FDD, provided by VaporFi Franchising. The consulting firm relied upon that agreement to set up a business plan for investors Walter and Monica Hinton. The firm asked the court to dismiss the claims of...

