Sam's Club Looks To Sack Grocery Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Sam's Club Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court to toss proposed class claims from three employees alleging that assistant grocery managers were unlawfully denied overtime pay, saying Friday there is no showing they experienced the same alleged wrongdoing as their fellow workers. In a dismissal motion, the company said opt-in plaintiffs Rupinder Nahal and Stephen Hoggard worked at different locations during different times than named plaintiff Bradley Ward, who seeks to represent a class of assistant managers who worked in Sam's Club's Fresh division. The third opt-in plaintiff, Sean Sheehan, never even worked as a Fresh assistant manager, the brief...

