Hotelier To Pay Investment Co. £11.6M In Loan Fees

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 6:28 PM GMT) -- A London judge has awarded an Irish investment company £11.6 million ($15.1 million) in its litigation against a French businessman over outstanding loan fees connected to a hotel in Jerusalem. Peter MacDonald Eggers QC, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, concluded that Adare Finance DAC was entitled to the money it sought in its lawsuit against luxury hotelier Michel Ohayon over two loans that he personally guaranteed. Signing off on an Oct. 22 order, Deputy Judge Eggers granted summary judgment in favor of Adare Finance and dismissed a counterclaim filed by Ohayon and his company, Yellowstone Capital Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS