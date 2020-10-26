Real Estate Rumors: Mater, Kylli, United Data Technologies

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Mater Academy Foundation has purchased four buildings in Miami-Dade County from charter school company Academica for $42.7 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for iMater Charter Middle and High School in Hialeah, a neighboring Hialeah building at 701 W. 20th St., Mater Academy East Charter School in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood and the Mater Academy East Campus, which is also in Little Havana, according to the report. Genzon Investment Group subsidiary Kylli Inc. is on the hunt for $750 million in financing for a Burlingame, California, office campus that's fully leased to Facebook Inc., Commercial Observer...

