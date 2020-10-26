'Cobra Sexual Energy' Maker Inks $100K Deal In False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A class of California buyers is asking for preliminary approval of a $100,000 settlement that would end claims that Nutraceutical Corp. advertised its "Cobra Sexual Energy" supplement with false promises of increased virility for men. The class, led by named plaintiff Troy Lambert, told the Central District of California on Friday that the settlement achieves about half of what the class had asked for in restitution, and includes injunctions the class sought in its initial complaint. According to the brief, the settlement fund will provide up to $10 to each class member for claims not documented by receipts, and $100 for...

