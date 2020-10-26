Simpson, Fried Frank Guide $1.2B Sale Of Simply Self Storage

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Simpson Thacher-counseled affiliate of Blackstone has agreed to buy Simply Self Storage from Fried Frank-advised Brookfield for $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal that adds to Blackstone's portfolio a business that operates roughly 8 million square feet of private U.S. storage space. Under the terms of the transaction, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. will buy Simply Self Storage from a real estate fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, according to a statement. Formed in 2003, Simply Self boasts being among the top five owners of private storage space in the U.S. The company operates more than...

