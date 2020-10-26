US Runner Loses Appeal To Compete With Prosthetic Legs

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- American runner Blake Leeper, who uses two prosthetic legs, will not be allowed to compete at next summer's Olympic Games on the prostheses he currently uses, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday — a ruling Leeper says is racially discriminatory. A CAS panel decided that a World Athletics rule prohibiting him from using his prosthetic legs, or blades, was invalid and unenforceable because it places the burden of proof on the athlete desiring to use a mechanical aid. But the panel nonetheless found that Leeper could not compete on his current prostheses because they make him taller than he would...

