5th Circ. Told Coastal Drilling Suits Belong In Federal Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges questioned counsel for Chevron on Monday about where the court could draw authority to undo its initial ruling that a bid to remove to federal court lawsuits alleging it unlawfully drilled along Louisiana's coast was filed too late. The court heard oral argument Monday as Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., BP America Production Co. and others are asking the court to undo its August ruling keeping the lawsuits brought by Cameron and Plaquemines parishes in 2013 in state court. The companies allege that a 2018 expert report revealed that some of the drilling activities at issue occurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS