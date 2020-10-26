Feds Say Diversity Visa Passport Rule Properly Imposed

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has slammed visa seekers' bid for a ruling in their favor over allegations that the government wrongly implemented a new diversity visa lottery rule, arguing that it properly invoked a foreign affairs exception to traditional rulemaking procedures. The federal government told a D.C. federal court Friday that it didn't have to provide the public with a notice and comment period before changing diversity visa lottery rules to require applicants to supply information from their unexpired passports on an electronic entry form because the rule involves U.S. foreign affairs. The U.S. Department of State has authority under the Immigration...

