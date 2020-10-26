Mass. Panel OKs $855K Award In 'Outrageous' Retaliation Row

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court upheld more than $855,000 in damages awarded to a former Boston transit worker who said he was fired as payback for reporting a colleague's overtime violations, finding Monday the "particularly outrageous" case merits the hefty sum. The damages a jury awarded to former Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority veteran Thomas Tryon — including $277,919 in lost wages and pension benefits, later trebled by the trial judge, and $22,081 in emotional distress damages — were warranted because of the egregious nature of the dispute, the panel argued. According to the opinion, the MBTA stood idly by while Tryon, a decorated...

