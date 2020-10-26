AIG Sues McKesson Over Opioid Litigation Coverage

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- AIG on Friday hit drug distributor McKesson with a suit in California federal court, saying that it shouldn't be responsible for covering settlements in the opioid litigation because the drug distributor has repeatedly failed to provide the insurer with information about the lawsuits. AIG said that McKesson has demanded that AIG pay its fees and costs of defending the suits brought against the company alleging that it failed to prevent the diversion of opioids and to indemnify the drug distributor for multi-million settlements in suits brought by the state of West Virginia and two Ohio counties. However, McKesson hasn't shown that it has...

