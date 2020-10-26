Studio Movie Grill Gets Lease Relief In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt movie theater chain Studio Movie Grill received permission from a Texas judge Monday to defer its lease obligations for 60 days to renegotiate its rent payments as it deals with a COVID-19-fueled cash burn of $3 million per month. During an initial court appearance in Dallas, debtor attorney Frank J. Wright of The Law Offices of Frank J. Wright PLLC said the outbreak of the coronavirus in March led to the closure of Studio Movie Grill's 33 theater-restaurant locations in 10 states and that 21 have since reopened into an uncertain business environment that is causing the company to bleed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS