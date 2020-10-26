Atty On Hook For $5.2M Says Bitcoin Investor Froze His Funds

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An aging attorney told a Manhattan federal judge on Friday that as a result of attempts to enforce the $5.2 million judgment he faces, he doesn't have access to money he needs for basic necessities such as food and rent. In his Oct. 23 memo, attorney Aaron Etra told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that she should not hold him in civil contempt as San Francisco investment firm Benthos Master Fund Ltd. requested, explaining that he'd been doing his best to comply with judgment-enforcement subpoenas issued by the Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen PC attorneys for the fund. "The result of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS