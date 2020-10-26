Insurer Says It's Not Liable For $2M Miami Beach Sewage Spill

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Berkley Assurance Co. hit a contractor with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Friday, asking the judge to declare that it's not liable for covering a Miami Beach main break that dumped over a million gallons of sewage into Biscayne Bay and purportedly cost the city $2.1 million to clean up. In a 30-page complaint, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Berkley Assurance argued that the contractor — A.C.S. & Sons Inc. of New Jersey and A.C. Schultes of Florida Inc., which does business as Jaffer Well Drilling — waited too long to disclose a March 2 incident that dumped roughly 1.4 million gallons...

