Sniper Rifle Co. Forfeits Patents Over Hidden Gov't Support

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The founder of a company that develops technology for downrange wind sensing for rifle scopes will turn over patents to the federal government to resolve claims that he stole intellectual property from a U.S. Department of Defense subagency when he worked there. Deepak Varshneya, the CEO of XeroWind LLC, agreed to give up three patents he obtained without telling the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that the technology was developed while he worked at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as a manager until 2014, the government said Friday. Varshneya will also pay $50,000 to resolve the suit, which was filed...

