YouTube-Ripping Site Sues RIAA Over Copyright Claims

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A website that allows users to download music from YouTube is suing the Recording Industry Association of America, aiming to prove that the service doesn't violate copyright law. Yout.com, which lets users "rip" YouTube videos into stored files on their computer, said the music industry had wrongly asked to Google to "delist" the site from search results over supposed copyright violations. "Yout simply allows its users to record publicly available media content already on the internet for their own personal, time-shifted viewing and listening," the company wrote. According to Yout, the RIAA filed three different claims with Google, accusing the company...

