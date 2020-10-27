Florida Developer Accused Of Driving Boat Into Swimmer

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida real estate developer was speeding in his boat in a no-wake manatee zone and hit a swimmer in Biscayne Bay, lacerating her leg, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida state court. Theresa Murray told a Miami-Dade County Circuit Court on Monday that Irwin Elliot Tauber caused "serious, debilitating injuries" by travelling too fast through areas frequented by manatees as well as swimmers, paddleboarders and others seeking recreation. Tauber allegedly ran over Murray in late April while she was swimming in the Biscayne Bay area, near Bay Harbor Islands. Tauber "operated the vessel with reckless, careless, and willful disregard...

