Firms Can't Double-Dip Fees In Boston Cop Bias Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC and Fair Work PC will receive nearly $1 million in fees and costs Monday for their work representing Boston police officers in a discrimination suit, or less than half of the $2.3 million they sought, after a judge ruled they could not bill for hours spent litigating a similar case.

The Boston officers were awarded a $484,000 back pay judgment against the city after it was found that they missed out on promotions due to an exam twice found to be discriminatory, capping a case that was litigated for eight years. The city skewered the initial bid...

