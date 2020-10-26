Feds Float Drop Of Preterm Birth Drug Approval, Women Say

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A group of women challenging AMAG Inc.'s marketing and sale of a drug advertised as reducing the chance of preterm births has told a New Jersey federal court that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration division has proposed to withdraw market approval of the drug. The plaintiffs — who all say they took Makena, or hydroxyprogesterone caproate — told a New Jersey federal judge on Sunday that the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research has put forward a proposal to pull its previous approval of the drug. According to the Sunday letter from the plaintiffs, the CDER's withdrawal proposal backs...

