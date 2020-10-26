Software Co. Ansys Inks $700M Deal To Buy Simulation Biz

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Engineering simulation software company Ansys said Monday that it has agreed to buy Analytical Graphics, which creates modeling and testing for aerospace, defense and intelligence use, in a $700 million cash and stock deal. Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Ansys Inc. said it was purchasing Analytical Graphics Inc., or AGI, to expand its offerings to aid customer's entire missions, according to a press release. Ansys CEO and President Ajei Gopal said in a statement that the company was excited AGI would be joining its team and expanding the use of AGI's technology outside of aerospace and into projects like the development of 5G broadband...

