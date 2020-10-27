Lumiere Fights Workers' Bid For Class Cert. In Wage Row

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel urged a federal judge Friday not to grant employees' bid for class certification in their suit alleging the company shorted them on hourly wages and tips, arguing the suit is destined to "devolve into a collection of individual cases." According to the opposition filed in Missouri federal court, named plaintiff and former table games dealer Traci MacMann is incapable of arguing on behalf of all other past and current hotel employees in her suit alleging Lumiere's policy of rounding time-clock entries to the nearest 15-minute interval stiffs workers on adequate wages and overtime. "Plaintiff admitted multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS